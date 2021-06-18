DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in DHI Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

