Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,469,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth about $10,264,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Diginex during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Diginex alerts:

EQOS stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 17,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,757. Diginex has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diginex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.