Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $3.33 million and $304,965.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00147519 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

