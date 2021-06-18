Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,152,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. 4,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.