Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $78.26

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.26, but opened at $74.35. Diodes shares last traded at $77.42, with a volume of 331 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.18.
In related news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,669. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Read More: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.