Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $78.26

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.26, but opened at $74.35. Diodes shares last traded at $77.42, with a volume of 331 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,669. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

