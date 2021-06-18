Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

