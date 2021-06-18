DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Increased to Buy at Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DISH. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 48.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.