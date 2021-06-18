Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.29. The stock had a trading volume of 151,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $319.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.