Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $287.32. 35,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,799. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.10 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

