Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,235. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.