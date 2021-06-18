Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,024 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.3% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,843,000 after buying an additional 50,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.