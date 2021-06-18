Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.29. 18,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.