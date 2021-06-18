Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading Up 3.1%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 2,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 891,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Research analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

