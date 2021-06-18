Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Short Interest Update

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,885,200 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 3,677,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 412.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBHF opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

