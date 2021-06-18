Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 86,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

