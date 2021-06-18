Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 36.0% in May

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 242.0 days.

Shares of DWMNF opened at $39.90 on Friday. Dowa has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

DWMNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

