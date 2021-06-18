Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EDV traded up GBX 104.90 ($1.37) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,790 ($23.39). The stock had a trading volume of 80,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,414. Draper Esprit VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.80.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

