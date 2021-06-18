Dream Industrial REIT to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$65.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.00 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

