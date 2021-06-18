Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 90,133 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Dropbox by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

