Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

