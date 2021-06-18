DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 365.83 ($4.78).

Shares of SMDS stock traded down GBX 12.70 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 421.40 ($5.51). 4,843,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,803. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 422.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

