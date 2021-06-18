DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for 1.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

