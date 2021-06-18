Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

