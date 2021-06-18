Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Buys C$197,135.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$7.65. 81,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,258. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.22 and a 12 month high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

