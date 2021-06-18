DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-3.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,928. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

