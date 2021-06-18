Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,394. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.