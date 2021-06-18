E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $31.80 Million Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 301,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,797,000. STAAR Surgical makes up about 2.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 687.08 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.66.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,131 shares of company stock valued at $34,951,735. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

