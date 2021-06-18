E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 367,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Shares of TME stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.