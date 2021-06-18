E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 170,238 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $1,403,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 124,656 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
