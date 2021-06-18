E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28.

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69.

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64.

QTRX opened at $65.38 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Quanterix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Quanterix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Quanterix by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

