Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 5.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.31 and last traded at $53.51. 3,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 136,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.
The stock has a market cap of $636.31 million, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19.
In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,320 shares of company stock worth $5,940,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
