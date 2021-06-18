Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 5.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.31 and last traded at $53.51. 3,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 136,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The stock has a market cap of $636.31 million, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,320 shares of company stock worth $5,940,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

