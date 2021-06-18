Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.6% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $51,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,573. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.