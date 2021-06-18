Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.98. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

