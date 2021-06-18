Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $64,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ecolab by 55.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 309,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after buying an additional 109,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 86.7% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $209.64 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.