Edgewood Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 3.6% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,824,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,686,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,395.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,725. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,010.83 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,410.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

