Edgewood Management LLC Has $2.25 Billion Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,423,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,679 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 4.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of American Tower worth $2,252,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 707,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,167,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 83,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 79.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in American Tower by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.16. 26,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.74.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

