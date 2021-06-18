Edgewood Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,808,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seer by 1,914.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,969. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

