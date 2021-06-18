Edward L. Cahill Sells 15,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward L. Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00.

PHR stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

