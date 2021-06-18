Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 293 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.25.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

