Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.47. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

