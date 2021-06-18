Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider David Egan Sells 25,022 Shares

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).
LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.25) on Friday. Electrocomponents plc has a 52 week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,037.66. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.
About Electrocomponents
Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.