Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider David Egan Sells 25,022 Shares

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.25) on Friday. Electrocomponents plc has a 52 week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,037.66. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

