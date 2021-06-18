Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells $144,140.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

