Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,655 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $87,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,848. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.