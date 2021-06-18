Ellaism Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $87,321.34 and $37.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,363.91 or 0.06220280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00144860 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,013,857 coins and its circulating supply is 45,962,525 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

