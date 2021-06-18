Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.