Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Eltek as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.