eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $13,061.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $13,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 768,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $812,433.78.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $71,538.44.

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $280,456.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $919,207.08.

eMagin stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMAN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eMagin by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

