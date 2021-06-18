EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in EMCOR Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EME opened at $122.55 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

