Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 108% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $326,843.16 and $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

