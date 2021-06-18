Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $116,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,595 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $15,915,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 90.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

