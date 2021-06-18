ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENGGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ENGGY opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

